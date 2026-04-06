Zayn Marie Khan Enters Tollywood, Sparks Buzz and Comments

Bollywood actress Zayn Marie Khan is currently trending across social media as she steps into Tollywood with her debut film Dacoit. The young actress, who comes from a noted film family, expressed her excitement about entering Telugu cinema and thanked the team for the opportunity.



“I am very happy to make my debut in Telugu. Mee andariki namaskaram,” she said, while also acknowledging the support of Adivi Sesh and producer Supriya Yarlagadda. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo.



Zayn admitted that working on the film came with its challenges. She described her experience on set as “a bit stressful,” but maintained that she gave her best performance.



Coming from a strong cinematic lineage, Zayn is the daughter of filmmaker Mansoor Khan and niece of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. She has previously appeared in Hindi films like Mrs. Serial Killer and Monica, O My Darling.



However, her Tollywood debut has gained attention for more than just cinema. A viral clip from a recent event has stirred controversy online. In the video, many viewers pointed out that the camera repeatedly focused on Zayn in a manner they described as inappropriate and voyeuristic. Social media users criticized the camerawork, calling out what they termed “cheap angles” and questioning whether it was intentional rather than accidental.



At the same time, the debate has not been one-sided. Some users argued that Zayn is already known for bold social media content and understands how to attract attention. This divide in opinion has only amplified the discussion.



Amid the controversy, one thing is certain — Dacoit has received unexpected publicity. The film, even before its release, has found itself at the center of a wider conversation about media ethics, celebrity image, and audience perception.

