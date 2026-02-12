Zayn Malik Reflects on Gigi Hadid Romance, Says It Might Be ‘Lust’

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has spoken candidly about his high-profile relationship with model Gigi Hadid. In a much-publicised confession, he admitted to past infidelities. What is more, he questioned the very nature of their connection.



The pair, who began their whirlwind romance in 2015, remained one of Hollywood’s most scrutinized couples for years. Despite a series of issues, they welcomed their daughter in 2020. However, during a recent appearance on a podcast, Malik admitted that his younger self struggled with commitment. He confessed that he often found himself in trouble during the relationship because he was young and "spoke to other females" when he shouldn't have been. He viewed them as essential life lessons.



Now, the singer says he is embracing a life without those complications. Zayn shared that there is no guilt in his current lifestyle, noting that he finally feels free to speak to whoever he wants. This newfound independence has brought him a sense of peace, with the singer adding:



He admitted that while he may have believed it was love with her, age has brought a different clarity. Malik suggested that what he once perceived as love might actually have been lust. His lack of romantic certainty doesn't diminish his bond with Hadid as a co-parent. He maintains the "utmost respect" for her as an individual and a mother. Even with that respect, he remains unsure if he was ever truly "in love" with her.

