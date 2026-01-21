Zakir Khan Announces Break From Live Shows Until 2030 Due To Health Concerns:Every Show Is A Celebration

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced a long break from live tours during his Hyderabad show.

According to Zakir Khan's team, the comedian has decided to take an extended hiatus from live performances, reportedly until 2030, citing health issues and personal reasons.



Zakir also shared a story on his Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, hinting at the break. After arriving in Dubai, he posted another update confirming that the decision was final.



He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."



Meanwhile, last year Zakir Khan made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.



Loved across India for his relatable humour and 'sakht launda' persona, Zakir shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram. Calling it a "big day", he wrote about how overwhelming it felt to perform Hindi comedy for an audience of 6,000 people.



He went on to thank his friends and team for their support, describing the performance as a special milestone in his career. Among those cheering for him were celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and actor Kal Penn, whose presence made the night even more memorable.



Zakir Khan first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's India's Best Stand-Up competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base in India and abroad through stand-up specials such as Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, and others.