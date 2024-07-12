Your Honor Reigns Supreme, bye bye Bridgerton!

In a turn of events, the once-cancelled Showtime series Your Honor has emerged as the streaming juggernaut, knocking Bridgerton off its perch as Netflix's top-watched show.

The legal drama, which stars the talented Bryan Cranston, has shown it's more than just a flash in the pan. After Showtime pulled the plug on it last year, the series has gotten a second wind on Netflix grabbing viewers' attention and ruling the Nielsen streaming charts.

From June 3-9, Your Honor racked up an impressive 1.53 billion minutes of watch time across Netflix and Paramount+ leaving Bridgerton's Regency-era love stories in its wake. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series, which had been riding high, saw a significant 42% drop-off in viewership, settling for a mere 806 million minutes.

"The show did end, in a very satisfying way that left no room or questions about continued seasons. So instead of saying it was cancelled, I would lean on 'removed' maybe?" quipped one viewer. "It's just that the title suggests yet another sleeper hit was axed at it's peak and Netflix will be the ones to continue the story, which isn't the case at all. Great show btw, glad to see a larger audience appreciating Cranston outside of Walter White, even if it is a VERY similar role with VERY similar character developments. Still really great though," he added.

While Your Honor's success might have shocked some people, it shows how much fans love Cranston's acting skills and the show's gripping narrative. The series follows a well-respected judge whose kid gets mixed up in a hit-and-run crash. It's clicked with viewers, who have been eager to see more of the moral complexities and ethical dilemmas that the show explores.

But Your Honor isn't the only show making waves in the streaming world. The Richard Linklater comedy Hit Man, starring Glen Powell, has also been making it big, topping the Nielsen movie charts with 984 million minutes of viewing time.

Hit Man mixes funny moments with exciting action making it a great contrast to the heavy stuff in Your Honor. With its blend of laugh-out-loud moments and thrilling action, Hit Man has proven to be the perfect antidote to the heavy drama of Your Honor, offering viewers a much-needed dose of levity and escapism.

As the streaming wars continue to rage on, it's clear that the audience's appetite for quality content remains insatiable. Netflix seems to have more surprises in store to keep viewers glued to their screens, with Your Honor and Hit Man leading the way.