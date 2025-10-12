Not Rashmika or Triptii, Rukmini Vasanth is Now National Crush

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is also doing her Telugu film ‘Dragon’ with Jr NTR, is being hailed as the national crush by her fans on social media these days. “When actresses are admired across India, they often get tagged as the ‘national crush’.

With Kantara: Chapter 1 doing well even in Hindi-speaking regions and other states, Rukmini has become a social media favourite,” says director Hemant Madhukar, who believes that every few years, a new actress captures the nation’s attention.

“It all started with Rashmika Mandanna in 2020, who was officially called the ‘national crush’ by Google. Later, Triptii Dimri earned the same title after the blockbuster Animal. I hope more actresses join this elite bandwagon,” he adds.