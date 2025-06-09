Mahesh Babu’s Expensive T Shirt Sparks Online Buzz

For the unversed, the Telugu superstar turned up in a basic-looking t-shirt that’s now the talk of the town—because it’s from luxury fashion house Hermès and comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹1.51 lakh. Yes, you read that right—Rs. 1,51,678 for a t-shirt!





Social media had a field day once fans figured out the brand and cost of the tee. A few even were shocked. Others? Not so much. After all, Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. One fan joked, “That’s the price of a decent bike!” while another quipped, “When you get paid in crores, what’s a few lakhs for a t-shirt?”The actor was spotted at the grand reception hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni on June 8 at their Sudios in Hyderabad. Mahesh attended the celebration with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara in tow, joining a host of celebs who turned up to bless the newlyweds. And while the event was packed with stars, Mahesh’s understated yet high-end fashion choice managed to grab all the attention.This isn’t the first time fans have dissected the price tags of celebrity outfits. From bags to shoes to even pants, nothing escapes eagle-eyed followers. And with Mahesh currently working on his much-awaited film with director S.S. Rajamouli, where he reportedly stars opposite Priyanka Chopra, fans are keeping an even closer eye on him.Given the big paycheque he’s reportedly drawing for the film, fans say it’s no surprise he’s sporting one of the world’s most expensive brands. “He earns crores for a film,” one fan wrote. “Of course he can wear a ₹1.5 lakh t-shirt!”Whether you are stunned or not, Mahesh Babu’s latest appearance has once again proved that even a plain t-shirt can make headlines—when it comes with a designer label and a six-digit price tag.