Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Trends Worldwide as Fans Gear Up for Epic BO Clash

Yash’s upcoming movie, Toxic, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The project has been trending on social media thanks to Yash’s dedicated fanbase, who have already begun the countdown for its release. The film is slated for a grand theatrical premiere on March 19, 2026.



Fans have been busy posting dramatic edits and sharing recently released posters. These images are often captioned with high-energy slogans like, "Legends fear it, the insane conquer it," and "No warnings. No sign. Just strike!"



The Toxic teaser received a thumping response from all quarters, setting the stage for a massive box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.



Social media is buzzing with excitement: Yash’s character's intro video has already garnered over 95 million views. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. "Unreal Reactions everywhere! The World is going Bonkers over Daddy's arrival (sic)," KVN Productions wrote at the time of the release of the hero's intro video.

