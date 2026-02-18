Yash's Toxic: Premise of This 'Savage Action Thriller' Is No Longer a Secret

The premise of Yash's Toxic is no longer a secret. Weeks ahead of its theatrical release, we now know for a fact that the film is set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. Director Geetu Mohandas has made it as a "savage action-thriller saga".



The plot "plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise" to begin with. From thereon, Yash's robust and violent character takes over. "In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted - it is seized and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him," the plot reads.

It is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

On March 19 this year, Toxic will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.