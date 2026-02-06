Dil Raju's SVC Bags Yash's Toxic AP Telangana Distribution Rights

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has stormed into the record books, rewriting the rules of pan-Indian cinema even before its theatrical release. In a deal poised to send shockwaves across the industry, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), led by Dil Raju, has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for a staggering ₹120 crore (advance on commission basis), officially marking it as the biggest acquisition ever for a non-Telugu origin film.

The landmark deal between the makers of Toxic (KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations) and SVC further cements the film as one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles, underlining the extraordinary confidence the trade has in the film’s scale, appeal, and box-office potential. With three major contenders aggressively vying for the AP–TG rights, SVC ultimately emerged victorious, sealing what is now being hailed as one of the most defining distribution deals in recent Indian cinema.

Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic is viewed as a powerful symbol of how true star power, compelling vision, and cinematic ambition can dissolve linguistic boundaries. From the ground up, the film has generated unprecedented buzz, visible in the massive on-ground excitement, the organic fan frenzy across countries, and the consistent interest from multiple territories beyond AP and Telangana. The love Yash commands on the streets, across cities and regions, reflects a rare phenomenon where India feels united by a star and the cinema he represents. In the Telugu states especially, Rocking Star Yash is embraced as one of their own, with audiences eagerly waiting for his next since KGF Chapter 2—a sentiment that is now clearly reflected in the strong early numbers and pre-release traction.

Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, said, “Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films”

The partnership with Sri Venkateswara Creations further reinforces the film’s positioning. Led by Dil Raju, the banner is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and trusted forces in Indian cinema, with a legacy built on National Award–winning films and multiple blockbuster successes. SVC’s association reflects strong confidence in Toxic’s content, scale, and long-term theatrical potential—especially in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market, a region known for its deep-rooted love for cinema and its stature as one of the industry’s most influential and vibrant territories.

For audiences and fans, this alliance sets expectations soaring—from massive theatrical reach and high-visibility promotions to a big-screen experience crafted to be larger than life.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.

The film boasts a formidable technical lineup, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi behind the lens, music composed by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, strategically coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa- solidifying its status as a major cinematic event.