Yash Returns with a Gritty Punch: 'Toxic' Teaser Unveiled

The teaser for Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas, has finally arrived. Drenched in a dark and moody color palette, the preview offers a haunting glimpse into a high-stakes underworld. It introduces us to Raya (Yash) through sharp, atmospheric flashes, accompanied by a warning to step back—implying that the adversary he faces this time is more ferocious and unpredictable than ever before.



On the upside, the visuals and action choreography look grand. The film has been made as an action drama, essentially building on Yash's KGF image. On the downside, nothing much has been revealed so far. Will we see more of the nature of the conflict in the trailer? Let's wait!



The first official poster was shared on January 8 to celebrate Yash’s birthday. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. A massive ensemble featuring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 19, the film is set for a major box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

