Yash backs off, Pawan steps in

Byline: Subhash K. Jha

While Yash has played safe with his film Toxic, moving it away from the crowded release window, Pawan Kalyan has chosen the opposite path. His ambitious project Ustaad Bhagat Singh has reportedly been preponed from March 22 to March 19, bringing it head-to-head with Dhurandhar 2.

Sources say the decision came after Toxic shifted its release from March 19 to June 4, opening up the coveted holiday slot.

However, insiders from the Dhurandhar 2 camp appear unfazed. “We weren’t worried when Toxic was scheduled for that date, and we aren’t concerned now,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s team believes the Eid and Rama Navami holiday window offers enough space for multiple big releases. According to sources, the actor plans an aggressive promotional campaign and will encourage audiences to support the Telugu film.

Interestingly, the makers of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge are yet to begin promotions. Actor R. Madhavan, who plays a key role in the film, reportedly quipped, “Do we really need to promote it?”