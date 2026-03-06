Yami Gautam Says Her Like on Reel Criticising Kriti Sanon's Best Actress Win Was Accidental

New Delhi: Actor Yami Gautam Dhar said she has never resorted to cheap PR tactics following the accidental like on the post criticising Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win for her performance in "Tere Ishk Mein". Yami shared a post on her X handle on Friday and said as an actor, she gets tagged in several posts daily and at times, the clicks are unintended.

"It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally. Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on," she wrote.

The 37-year-old actor said she prefers to remain focused on her work. "In the world of clickbait, it's tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that. I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work," she added.

Her statement comes days after a like was registered from her profile on an Instagram post, which featured a clip of Kriti celebrating her Best Actress award win at the Zee Cine Awards 2026. The video was combined with a clip of Yami from an old interview, where she noted she stopped seeking validation from the industry.

Following Kriti's win, several users said Yami deserved the award for her performance in the 2025 drama film "Haq". After the actor unintentionally liked the reel, many pointed out the same, which led to Yami issue a clarification.