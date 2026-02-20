Writer Vijayendra Prasad Offers Apology over Caste Discrimination

Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad made a powerful and deeply emotional statement on caste discrimination while speaking at a public function held at Ravindra Bharathi. Addressing the audience candidly, he said, “I wanted to talk about this issue for a long time, but now I am taking this opportunity for the same,” he said, before making a heartfelt confession that left the audience visibly moved.



Vijayendra Prasad acknowledged his own social background, stating that he belongs to an upper caste and was born into a wealthy family. He made it clear that he has never committed any mistakes, but went on to reflect on the historical realities associated with privilege.



“My grandparents and great-grandparents did terrible things that I cannot even express in words,” he said, adding that thinking about those actions fills him with shame and humiliation. He admitted that while he had no role in those acts, he was born into that lineage, carries their genes, and continues to benefit from the wealth and privilege passed down to him.



“I was born into that family. I carry their genes. I am enjoying the wealth they left behind. In that sense, I am also a partner in those sins,” Vijayendra Prasad said with striking honesty. He then bowed his head before the gathering and offered an unconditional apology.



“I bow my head before all of you and humbly ask for forgiveness. Sorry… sorry… sorry… sorry… sorry… sorry,” he said repeatedly, his words underscoring the depth of his remorse.



The writer’s speech has since sparked intense discussion and has gone viral, with many praising his courage to acknowledge historical injustice and speak openly about caste privilege on a public platform. Known for penning stories rooted in mythology, history, and social consciousness, Vijayendra Prasad’s remarks were seen as a rare and introspective moment from one of Indian cinema’s most influential storytellers.