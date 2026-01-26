Worst Names Reel by Orry Estranges Him With Sara, Others

Mega influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani) recently went viral with a reel titled “3 worst names,” in which he casually listed Sara, Paalak, and Amrita as examples without mentioning surnames. Netizens immediately linked these to actress Sara Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Sara's mother Amrita Singh, interpreting it as a subtle dig or disrespectful jab at these figures. The video sparked online backlash, with fans criticizing Orry for unnecessarily targeting celebrities and stirring drama.



As the reel gained traction and criticism intensified, Sara Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, followed shortly by her brother, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan. These mutual unfollows were seen as a pointed, silent response, signaling a fallout.



The shocking part is Orry had previously been part of their close social circle. Ibrahim's action was also tied to his rumored/friendship links with Palak Tiwari.



Orry is a prominent Mumbai-based social media personality and self-styled "Bollywood's best friend". He is often spotted at high-profile parties and events with celebrities like the Kapoor and Khan families. He is known for quirky reels and constant presence in star gatherings.

