Working Out in a $23K Cartier Necklace? Taylor Swift Viral Clip Explained

Following the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, global popstar Taylor Swift released a trailer for her new documentary series, chronicling her tour - the highest-grossing tour of all time - The Eras Tour.





In the trailer, a clip of Taylor working a couple of training ropes could be seen, but that's not what caught the Internet's attention. In the same clip, the star was seen wearing a heavy, silver necklace during her gym session. Soon enough, a fan shared a screenshot of the clip on X, with the caption "The fact she wears her $22.5k Cartier necklace when she works out? She's afraid of nothing."

The post quickly went viral, gathering over 1 million views, and thousands of likes and reposts.



However, the necklace is not actually Cartier. According to Page Six, Taylor Swift actually donned a Ben-Amun piece, inspired by an ancient coin and priced at a relatively more reasonable $320.





Earlier this year, Spencer Miller of Miller Ancients explained to the media outlet that Swift's necklace features "a modern imitation silver denarius of the Roman emperor Hadrian." He added, "Hadrian was a widely respected and competent emperor who fashioned himself as a great classical philosopher and travelled widely throughout the empire." Arguably befitting of the singer and her work.

The docuseries will be available on Disney+ and Hulu later this year, giving fans an exclusive look behind the scenes of the tour, as reported by USA Today. A movie of the same tour will premiere along with the docuseries.



The first two episodes of the six-part series are set to release on 12 December.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle