Women’s Day Special: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Chandramukhi – A Courtesan of Compassion, Resilience, and Timeless Grace

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Indian cinema, elevating the industry with his grand vision and masterful storytelling. Known for his unparalleled craftsmanship, he has delivered some of the most iconic films, creating unforgettable characters that resonate across generations. What truly sets Bhansali apart is his portrayal of powerful women, showcasing their strength, struggles, resilience, and vulnerability with depth and grace. His female characters are fierce, inspiring, and unforgettable, reflecting his deep admiration and respect for women. As we celebrate Women's Day, let’s honor the most powerful and iconic female characters from his cinematic universe.





In Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali portrayed Chandramukhi as a courtesan with a soul far beyond the world she belonged to. She was radiant, compassionate, and deeply loyal, embodying love that asked for nothing in return. Bhansali gave her a dignity that defied societal perceptions, making her more than just a woman of the courtesan quarters—she was a beacon of unconditional love and quiet strength. Through grand, poetic visuals and mesmerizing dance sequences, he captured both her pain and her grace, showing a woman who loved selflessly, even when her love was never truly acknowledged. She wasn’t bound by expectations or the need for validation; instead, she embraced love as her greatest strength. Chandramukhi remains one of Bhansali’s most soulful creations—resilient, graceful, and unforgettable.





This highlights how Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his female characters to life, making them fierce and unforgettable. He honors and supports them on and off-screen, even carrying his mother’s name as a tribute, symbolizing his deep respect and gratitude.