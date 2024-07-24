Winners of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards 2024
Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video wins Big at the first edition of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards by winning 21 Awards (11 in Hindi and 10 in Regional Languages) among the 60 Awards distributed at the event.
In Hindi
Best Actor, Series (Female): Aditi Rao Hydari for Taj - Divided by Blood
Best Actor, Series (Female) (Critics): Shobitha Dhulipala for Made in Heaven 2
Best Actor, Series (Male): Rana Daggubati for Rana Naidu
Best Actor, Series (Male) (Critics): Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys 2
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Rakul Preet Singh for Chatriwali
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Neena Gupta for Mast Mein Rehne Ka
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) (Critics): Ishaan Khattar for Pippa
Best Director, Series: Raj & DK for Farzi
Best Director, Series (Critics): Nagesh Kukanoor for City of Dreams Season 3
Creator Of The Year: Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee
Best Director, Web Original Film: Raja Menon for Pippa
Best Documentary, Original: The Kashmir Files Unreported
Best Film, Web Original: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Series: The Night Manager
Best Series (Critics): KaalaPaani
In Regional
Best Actor, Series (Female): Sriya Reddy for SUZHAL-The VORTEX
Best Actor, Series (Female) (Critics): Subhashree Ganguly for Indubala Bhaater Hotel
Best Actor, Series (Male): Naga Chaitanya for Dhootha
Best Actor, Series (Male) (Critics): Anirban Bhattacharya for Byomkesh o
Pinjrapol - Byomkesh Season 8
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Aishwarya Lekshmi for Ammu
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) (Critics): Priyamani Raj for Bhamakalapam
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Naveen Chandra for Ammu
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) (Critics): Kanna Ravi for RATHASAATCHI
Sensation of the Year: Wamiqa Gabbi
Platform of the Year (Hindi): Amazon Prime for their exceptional contributions
Platform of the Year (Regional): AHA for their outstanding achievements
AHA also demonstrated remarkable performance, earning 12 awards in the regional languages Telugu and Tamil. While Netflix with 5, Hotstar with 5, Zee 5 with 6, Sony Liv with 4, Hoichoi with 2, and Jio Cinema with 1 award respectively.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
