Winners of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards 2024

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video wins Big at the first edition of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards by winning 21 Awards (11 in Hindi and 10 in Regional Languages) among the 60 Awards distributed at the event.

In Hindi

Best Actor, Series (Female): Aditi Rao Hydari for Taj - Divided by Blood

Best Actor, Series (Female) (Critics): Shobitha Dhulipala for Made in Heaven 2

Best Actor, Series (Male): Rana Daggubati for Rana Naidu

Best Actor, Series (Male) (Critics): Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys 2

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Rakul Preet Singh for Chatriwali

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Neena Gupta for Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) (Critics): Ishaan Khattar for Pippa

Best Director, Series: Raj & DK for Farzi

Best Director, Series (Critics): Nagesh Kukanoor for City of Dreams Season 3

Creator Of The Year: Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee

Best Director, Web Original Film: Raja Menon for Pippa

Best Documentary, Original: The Kashmir Files Unreported

Best Film, Web Original: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Series: The Night Manager

Best Series (Critics): KaalaPaani





In Regional





Best Actor, Series (Female): Sriya Reddy for SUZHAL-The VORTEX

Best Actor, Series (Female) (Critics): Subhashree Ganguly for Indubala Bhaater Hotel

Best Actor, Series (Male): Naga Chaitanya for Dhootha

Best Actor, Series (Male) (Critics): Anirban Bhattacharya for Byomkesh o

Pinjrapol - Byomkesh Season 8

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Aishwarya Lekshmi for Ammu

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) (Critics): Priyamani Raj for Bhamakalapam

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Naveen Chandra for Ammu

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) (Critics): Kanna Ravi for RATHASAATCHI

Sensation of the Year: Wamiqa Gabbi

Platform of the Year (Hindi): Amazon Prime for their exceptional contributions

Platform of the Year (Regional): AHA for their outstanding achievements





AHA also demonstrated remarkable performance, earning 12 awards in the regional languages Telugu and Tamil. While Netflix with 5, Hotstar with 5, Zee 5 with 6, Sony Liv with 4, Hoichoi with 2, and Jio Cinema with 1 award respectively.