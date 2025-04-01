Will Maintain Decency in Shows: Ranveer Allahbadia to SC; Passport Plea in 2 Weeks

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, promising to maintain decency in his shows amid ongoing investigations into his controversial comments. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud informed the bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, that his client had joined the investigation. Chandrachud also sought a modification of the condition asking Allahbadia to deposit his passport, arguing that it negatively affected his livelihood, as Allahbadia needed to travel abroad for interviews and meetings.

The bench, however, pointed out that allowing Allahbadia to travel could impact the investigation and inquired about the timeframe for completing it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Maharashtra and Assam governments, informed the court that the investigation was likely to conclude in two weeks. The bench indicated it would reconsider the request for releasing the passport at that time.

On March 3, the Supreme Court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show," subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and ensuring it remains suitable for viewers of all ages. Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, had been booked for his comments on parents and sex during an appearance on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent." The Supreme Court had earlier granted him interim protection from arrest while criticizing his comments as "vulgar" and stating they reflected a "dirty mind" that shamed society. Other individuals named in the case include comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.