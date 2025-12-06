'Will Hit the Bullseye', Say Akhanda 2 Makers Promising a New Date Soon

In an unprecedented development this week, Akhanda 2 didn't release in theatres on December 5 due to financial hurdles. 14 Reels Plus has assured the fans out there that they will come up with a new release date sooner than later. Describing the postponement as unfortunate, they apologized to the fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Boyapati Sreenu's content is giving them the confidence that their film is poised to "hit the bullseye" when it releases.



"We've tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time. We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation," the banner of Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta stated.



Saying that they are forever grateful to "our dearest 'God of Masses' Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu and Boyapati Sreenu Garu for standing by us during this challenging moment", they promised to announce a new date soon.



Akhanda 2 co-stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Samyuktha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Harshaali Malhotra and others.

