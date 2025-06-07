Amaal Malik: I Aim For Depth in Lyrics and Melody

What’s your thought process when you reimagine a classic like Ami Je Tomar for a modern audience?

Whenever I create a song, my first priority is ensuring that it aligns with the film’s narrative and makes sense within that context. But beyond its cinematic purpose, I believe a song should emotionally connect with listeners even outside the film. Whether it’s the melody that stirs nostalgia or lyrics that feel relatable to someone’s personal journey, I always strive to embed that emotional value.

When Ami Je Tomar was presented to me for a reprise, I knew I had a monumental challenge ahead. The original, composed by Pritam da, was iconic—deeply intertwined with the legacy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. So, reimagining such a classic meant carrying the weight of immense expectations. With originals, you begin from scratch, pouring in your artistry without comparisons. But recreations come with a built-in history—you’re dealing with a song that people already love and remember vividly. So there’s a responsibility to honour that memory while also bringing something new to the table.

Out of my 100+ song career I’ve barely done 5 6 recreations, but Whether it was Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, or now Ami Je Tomar, I’ve always tried to ensure that the recreation retains the soul of the original while also resonating with today’s generation. Sonically, you’ll notice that in both my versions - Ami Je Tomar 3.0 and Mere Dholna 3.0 have prominent rhythm and basslines—they’re bold and upfront. That’s because today’s youth respond to rhythm and bass in a powerful way.So while lyrics and melody remain crucial, the soundscape has to speak to the sensibilities of a younger audience….

Interestingly, kids have latched on to the lyrics too.You’ll find literally such young children, just 3 4 year olds are online singing the track with ease—and that acceptance is a dream come true. A song should outlive the film.Whether the movie succeeds or not, the music must find its own path and audience. Obviously the franchise the marketing the actors featuring all add to the overall success.

My most important goal is to make music that remains in people’s hearts for a long time and for that It’s important to keep the music simple.

Even though Ami Je Tomar is rooted heavily im Indian classical music the melody and lyric Bhola Bhala Tha which I reworked with Sameer sir, is very easy to sing and hum.

That accessibility is what helped it resonate across all age groups—from young children to seasoned classical musicians. The beauty lies in introducing Indian classical in a fresh, accessible manner, and the fact that it’s been accepted across generations makes me feel I’ve done justice to it…

I’m glad I could again make an original stanza in this one that speaks to the youngsters sonically, melodically and lyrically and stands the test of time.





What was it like working with legendary lyricist Sameer Anjaan on the remake of the song?

Working with Sameer sahab was an absolute honour. I’ve grown up listening to his work—his songs have defined multiple eras of Bollywood music. From the late ’80s to now, his repertoire spans over 5,000–6,000 songs. Despite such a vast and successful legacy, he has the heart and mindset of someone much younger. He understands what today’s generation wants to hear and writes accordingly—always rooted in the story yet so so relatable.

Initially, I was a bit hesitant due to the senior-junior dynamic. I wasn’t sure if I could suggest a word change or line revision.

I am at times difficult with my writers, and I suggest a lotta changes but he was incredibly open and welcoming. He never made me feel like a junior. He listened to every suggestion, and honestly, I’m in awe of his humility and brilliance. He’s done a phenomenal job, and I feel privileged to have collaborated with him.