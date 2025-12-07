Wedding With Palash Called Off, Confirms Smriti Mandhana

Amid ongoing social media speculation regarding their personal lives, singer-composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have issued separate statements on Instagram addressing recent rumours and calling for privacy.

Palash Muchhal shared an emotional note announcing that he has chosen to step back from a personal relationship. He expressed disappointment over how quickly rumours can spread and impact real lives, calling it “the most difficult phase” he has faced. He also stated that his team will pursue legal action against those spreading defamatory content. Muchhal thanked supporters for standing by him and urged society to avoid judgment based on unverified gossip.

Around the same time, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana released a note confirming that her wedding had been called off, adding that she preferred to keep her personal life private. She appealed to the public and media to respect the privacy of both families and allow time to process the development.

Mandhana also reaffirmed her commitment to cricket, stating that her focus remains on representing India and continuing her professional journey.



