Wife Reveals Bruce Willis Is Unaware of Dementia Diagnosis, Still Recognizes Family

Walter Bruce Willis may be a retired American actor, but his fans remember his performances in some of his most popular movies. After appearing in over 100 movies, he retired in 2022 due to aphasia. The actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.



His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared an update on her husband's battle with FTD, revealing that the 70-year-old actor remains unaware of his condition and continues to recognize his loved ones. Speaking on the "Conversations With Cam" podcast, Heming Willis explained that Willis experiences anosognosia, which is a neurological symptom common in FTD, where the brain cannot recognize its own impairments.



She described this lack of awareness as a "blessing and a curse," noting it's not denial but a result of the disease itself.



"Films featuring Willis have grossed between US$2.64 billion and US$3.05 billion at North American box offices and was the eighth-highest-grossing leading actor in 2010," his Wikipedia page says. He was married to Demi Moore for 13 years before divorcing her in 2000.

