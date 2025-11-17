Why are True-Crime Shows Internet’s Guilty Pleasure?

The answer lies in human psychology. Humans are wired for curiosity, especially about the dark corners of behaviour. True-crime gives us a safe window into danger without real-world consequences. It tricks the brain into believing it's learning survival skills: red flags, criminal patterns, clues, and motivations.

Another factor is Justice -- in a world where many things feel unfair, true crime does often end with closure: the criminal caught, justice served. That emotional satisfaction almost feels therapeutic.

But beyond psychology, true-crime taps into the simple truth that people are fascinated by people. Motivations, lies, breakdowns, secrets—these stories explore the extremes of human nature. They answer the unsettling question: "What are people truly capable of?"

And let's face it, content is crafted masterfully-Suspenseful music, cliff-hangers, witness interviews, plot twists-it's storytelling that keeps dopamine dancing.

Of course, some of us watch it for community: the Reddit threads, WhatsApp discussions, Twitter debates that build up digital tribes of armchair detectives.

Is that weird? Not really. That's what makes us human.

True-crime is the dark, thrilling rollercoaster we can ride without leaving the couch—and that’s exactly why we can’t stop watching.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.