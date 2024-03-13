Trendy Malayalam films dubbed into Telugu?













Even though Malayalam movies like “Neru’, "Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Premalu’ rocked the Malayalam box office and minted money in Tamil Nadu too, Telugu filmmakers are reluctant to remake them in Telugu. “These days remaking Malayalam movies has become very difficult,’ producer Sunil Narang, who claims that ‘Neru’, ' Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Premalu’ are quite different and fascinating. “These three films are different as chalk and cheese, yet rocked the Malayalam box office for their novel content and refreshing casting and revived the Malayalam industry a bit,” he adds.

He claims that there is a huge fan base for path-breaking Malayalam films on OTTs and by the time it is bought and remade in Telugu, the original version would have been watched by millions of people. “Content-based Malayalam films have a strong fan base in the digital space. The youngsters watch those movies as soon as they are aired on OTT after getting to know about their massive success in Kerala. However, if there is a truly path-breaking film with extraordinary content like ‘Drishyam’ then we could remake it in Telugu, but not films with new casting,” he points out.

He goes on to add that ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Premalu’ would be better to be dubbed in Telugu and make money besides showing Telugu audience something new and happening stories. “Premalu has been dubbed and Majummel Boys is also arriving in two Telugu states, so dubbing is a better option for now,” he concludes.