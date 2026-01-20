Why Javed Akhtar Walked Away From ‘Border 2’

Javed Akhtar, who penned the lyrics for the 1997 cult classic Border, has revealed that the makers of Border 2 approached him to join the sequel. Border 2 has become the talk of the town on social media, not because of trolls or creative differences among the filmmakers, but because of Akhtar’s decision to walk away from the project.



Speaking with India Today, Akhtar explained that he refused the offer because he views the current trend of reworking old hits as a form of "intellectual and creative bankruptcy."



While many of the tracks for Border 2 have already been unveiled, most are reworked versions of the original songs. Fans had hoped that Akhtar and composer Anu Malik would reunite for the sequel to recreate the magic of the first film. However, Akhtar remained firm in his stance:



"They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused. I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work."



His statement has resonated deeply with audiences, as it directly addresses the growing reliance on remixes in big-budget cinema.



Border 2 remains one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Anurag Singh and inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film marks the return of Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Produced by T-Series in association with JP Films, the movie is scheduled for release on January 23—just ahead of Republic Day and on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

