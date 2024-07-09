Hyderabad: #RIPCartoonNetwork is trending on micro-blogging site 'X' for a while now but why is it trending, is the 90's favorite channel really shutting down? Let's find out.

The account known as 'Animation Workers Ignited', had posted a video on the social media platform and wrote, "Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork. Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day!"

What's in the Video:

In the video the account holder tries to talk about the problems faced by the animation industry and asks for help from the viewers, the animated video is conversation between cartoon characters that goes like, "Wow! so, this is where cartoons get made! Not anymore, Cartoon Network is essentially dead! And other big animation studios are not far behind. What the hell. What happened to all the animation workers?! A lot of them are unemployed. In record numbers, in fact. And many have been unemployed for years. But, they carried the industry during the pandemic! That's right when covid first hit, animation was able to animation was able to operate completely remotely.Making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted, but studios decided to pay them back by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs and laying off artists en masse. But why would they do that?! why else? Greed! Big studios make their finances look better by reducing spending and cutting staff, CEOs and executives reaping the monetary benefits for themselves.So they wanna reap, huh? Ill show them reap! I don't think you'll be doing much with a plastic scythe, But you can help by spreading the word. Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows you wish were still around using #RIPCartoonNetwork and #StayTuned for more ways to help TAG (The Animation Guild) by following this account.Animation is under attack. Which side are you on?"

Is Cartoon Network shutting down?

The animated video was widely retweeted garnering over 30,000 retweets and more 65,000 likes in less than six hours from posting and quickly hit the trending searches. But as the hashtag claims Cartoon Network is not dead and definitely not shutting down. The social media account 'Animation Workers Ignited' are using the hashtag to express their concerns and problems to gain support. The popular channel, which gave many hit shows like the Tom and Jerry and Ben 10 is going nowhere.

Cartoon Network's clarification

“Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down. With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe.”

