"Why Do You Care About My Marriage?": Prabhas's Kannappa Cameo Sparks New Buzz

Rebel Star Prabhas made an extended cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa, which hit screens today and has opened to positive reviews. Social media is abuzz with memes, videos, and comments from the first shows.



Prabhas, often dubbed Tollywood's most eligible bachelor, is no stranger to wedding rumors. His fans eagerly await news of his marriage, a topic the Kalki actor has consistently remained silent about. However, thanks to Kannappa, discussions about Prabhas's marital status are back.



In the film, Prabhas, who plays Rudra, is asked by another character, "Are you married?" Rudra's response, roughly translating to "Why do you want to know about my marriage?", has led netizens to speculate that Prabhas intends to remain single forever.



For years, rumors have linked Prabhas with actress Anushka Shetty. The pair, who have starred together in several films from Billa to the Baahubali franchise, are considered a super jodi in Tollywood. Many of Prabhas's fans hope to see them as a real-life couple, but neither has ever confirmed a relationship.

