Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner Gilli Nata

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 curtains are finally down. The show kept audiences on the edge of their seats with every episode, delivering high drama, emotions, and intense competition. Each contestant gave their best, striving to survive until the final week. However, only Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, and Kavya Shaiva secured a spot on the grand finale stage.



During the finale, Kavya Shaiva chose to walk out of the house with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. Soon after, Ashwini Gowda was evicted, narrowing the race to the top two finalists.



The final showdown was between Gilli Nata and Rakshitha Shetty. Social media buzzed with speculations and fan wars, with many predicting Gilli Nata as the winner. Living up to the expectations, Gilli Nata lifted the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 trophy, while Rakshitha Shetty emerged as the runner-up. Gilli Nata won hearts with his consistent performance and strong presence in the house, earning a massive fan following throughout the season.



With unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and a deserving winner, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 ended on a high note, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the next season.



