Who Will Be Crowned Karnataka’s Next Mahanati? Grand Finale on Zee Kannada:Deets Inside

Zee Kannada, known for its consistent efforts to promote regional talent, has once again showcased its excellence through the second season of its hit show, Mahanati. The innovative show, designed to introduce aspiring actresses to the silver screen, has captured audience attention and provided a powerful platform for emerging artists. Recently, the channel hosted a grand premiere event where five acclaimed Sandalwood directors presented five short films featuring the Mahanati finalists. It was a glittering affair attended by judges Ramesh Aravind, Prema, Tarun Sudhir, and Nishvika Naidu, along with the show’s anchor Anushree and all the contestants. This will lead to the finale of this season of Mahanati which will telecast on 8th and 9th of November, only on Zee Kannada.



The show Mahanati is a pioneering initiative by Zee Kannada, being the first television program in Kannada entertainment created to introduce aspiring actresses to the world of cinema. This groundbreaking format has now reached its grand finale, marking an important milestone in its journey of discovering and shaping new talent. To celebrate this occasion, Manya Ramesh, Varsha Digraje, Vamshi Rathna Kumar, Shreeya Agamya, and Bhoomika Thammegowda showcased their acting prowess in five short films directed by some of Sandalwood’s most respected directors, Pannaga Bharana, Shrinidhi Bengaluru, Kaviraj, Hari Santhosh, and Umesh K Krupa.

The screening of these short films took place on 3rd November, and received an overwhelming response from the audience. The event offered an inspiring display of talent and creativity, with each film showcasing the distinct vision of its director and the impressive performances of the finalists. The day not only celebrated the achievements of these emerging artists but also reinforced Zee Kannada’s commitment to discovering and nurturing fresh talent. The presence of media, fans, and industry members made the celebration even more memorable, giving the finalists encouragement as they take their first big step into the world of cinema.

Mahanati’s mission has always been to facilitate a seamless transition for aspiring actresses by providing them a platform to nurture their talent. The show has also introduced exciting and innovative concepts to television, such as enacting fight sequences, performing directly to the camera, and shooting song sequences. Now, the grand finale promises to be a spectacular celebration. So, stay tuned and watch the Mahanati finale unfold on November 8th & 9th, at 7 PM, only on Zee Kannada!

Witness the journey reach its grand finale on 8th and 9th November 2025 at 7 PM, only on Zee Kannada!