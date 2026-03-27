Who Is the Hero; Thiruveer Shares Struggles Behind Spotlight

Young actor Thiruveer, who earned appreciation for his performances in Masooda and Pre Wedding Shoot, recently shared the lesser-seen side of his journey in the film industry—one filled with quiet struggles and moments of self-doubt.



Speaking about the challenges of growing without a strong backing, Thiruveer recalled an incident during a flight. When a co-passenger from the film industry asked about his profession, he replied that he worked in the cinema. However, when pressed further about his role, he hesitated and said he was an assistant director. When asked about his current project, he mentioned OG.



Opening up about such experiences, he said, “Every alternate day, people ask me who the hero of my film is without realizing that I am the hero.”



Reflecting on his film Masooda, he revealed that some people even assumed he was a driver on set rather than the lead actor. Despite such incidents, Thiruveer says he has learned to take it in stride and not let it affect him.



A similar situation occurred during the shoot of his upcoming film Bhagavanthudu, directed by GG Vihar, where many failed to recognize him as the main lead.



Rather than chasing instant fame, Thiruveer has consistently chosen content-driven roles, slowly carving a niche for himself. With projects like Bhagavanthudu and Papam Pratap in the pipeline, the actor now seems poised to step into bigger opportunities—on his own terms.

