Love vs Logic: De De Pyaar De 2 Brings a Fresh Family Face-Off

Love might defy age, but parents rarely do—and that’s exactly where De De Pyaar De 2 finds its sweet spot. The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 rom-com is all set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025, reuniting audiences with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh while adding a refreshing twist with R. Madhavan joining the chaos.

The original film gave us Ashish Mehra (Devgn), a 50-something NRI who fell for the much younger Ayesha (Rakul), and a family that could barely keep up. The sequel turns the tables—this time, Ashish has to face Ayesha’s family, led by her protective father (Madhavan), who’s not just skeptical but becomes an unexpected rival for his daughter’s affection.

That premise alone sets the stage for a comedy of manners wrapped in emotional truth. It’s not just about the laughs but the quiet discomfort of watching love clash with social conventions and generational pride. Can a father ever truly see his daughter’s older partner as an equal—or will ego and emotion keep getting in the way?

Ajay Devgn’s charm, Rakul Preet’s breezy energy, and Madhavan’s easy charisma make for an irresistible trio. Add to that a supporting cast featuring Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri, and you have a recipe for family drama with a modern twist.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the film promises the signature Ranjan-style mix of humor and heart. Produced under T-Series Films and Luv Films, the project blends glossy entertainment with a pinch of realism about how love challenges not just individuals, but entire families.

At its heart, De De Pyaar De 2 asks a timeless question—can love survive judgment? With clever writing, heartfelt performances, and the promise of chaotic family dinners, this sequel could well be the season’s most relatable rom-com.

Because sometimes, in love and in life, age might just be a number—but winning over the in-laws? That’s the real test.

The article is authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an intern, St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.