When Jennifer Aniston Addressed 'Bizarre' Rumors About Her and Barack Obama

In 2022, Jennifer Aniston directly addressed and denied the dating rumors with Barack Obama.She called the rumors "bizarre" and "untrue."

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she humorously dismissed the speculation and clarified, "I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him."



Reports at that time indicated that Aniston initially considered a "no comment" response but decided to shut the rumors down because she feared they would "add fuel to the fire" and potentially upset Michelle Obama. Insiders, as per Western media reports, also said that Aniston told friends the rumor was "the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself."



Aniston famously made her debut way back in 1988. She rose to international fame for her iconic role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends (1994–2004), for which she won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild award.

