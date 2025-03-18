When an Outsider Superstar Chose to Tell the Story of an Unrecognized Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s journey in Bollywood is a story of perseverance—an outsider who defied the odds to become one of the biggest stars today. In many ways, it mirrors the life of Murlikant Petkar, a national hero who, despite winning India’s first Paralympic gold medal, remained in the shadows for decades.





The contrast in their journeys is striking. Kartik, with no industry connections, fought his way to stardom, proving his worth with every performance. Petkar, despite bringing immense pride to the nation, was overlooked for years, his achievements unrecognized at the scale they deserved. But fate had a plan—one outsider would give voice to another.

Taking on Chandu Champion was a risk for Kartik. A biopic of a lesser-known sports figure wasn’t the conventional box-office formula, but for him, it was never just about the numbers. It was about telling a story that mattered, about ensuring that Petkar’s name found its rightful place in history. His commitment to authenticity was evident in his rigorous training, physical transformation, and emotional investment in the role. Even Murlikant Petkar himself acknowledged this, saying, "When shooting the film, it was truly inspiring to witness Kartik Aaryan's immense dedication and hard work. His commitment to bringing authenticity to every scene was evident, especially during the swimming pool sequences. Thank you for your incredible contributions"

The impact of Chandu Champion extended far beyond the screen. On January 17, Petkar was finally conferred with the Arjuna Award for Lifetime Achievement at Rashtrapati Bhavan—an honor long overdue. And standing beside him, witnessing this defining moment, was Kartik Aaryan, the very man who brought his story to the world.

An outsider superstar chose to tell the story of an unrecognized champion. In doing so, he ensured that Murlikant Petkar would never be forgotten.

