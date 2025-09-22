When Alia Bhatt Appreciated Kriti Sanon’s Heartfelt Performance in Mimi

As the National Award ceremony is tomorrow, it’s worth recalling a remarkable moment when two of Bollywood’s leading ladies, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, shared the stage as winners in 2023. The honour was not just about recognition but also about celebrating two very different yet powerful portrayals of women on screen, marking how cinema continues to evolve with time.

At the celebratory dinner that followed, Alia Bhatt was asked about sharing the award with Kriti Sanon, who was honoured for her stellar performance in Mimi. Alia, with genuine admiration, said, "Well, Kriti is, genuinely ....when I saw her performance in Mimi..From my heart.... This is way before any National Award or anything was happening. Before she even won a Filmfare award."



She further added, "I just messaged her because I thought she hit such genuine notes, not being a mother emoting and expressing all those emotions with such nuance and such sensitivity. I thought it was really really commendable. When we both found out we won.. We both called each other and said that we both were so happy for each other because we loved each other's performance."

It was undoubtedly a moment of pride for both actresses. Kriti Sanon, who achieved this milestone in less than a decade of her career, stood tall as an inspiration for many, while Alia Bhatt’s words reflected the mutual respect and warmth that defined the occasion. The 2023 ceremony remains a beautiful reminder of talent, camaraderie, and the evolving power of women-centric cinema in India.

On the work front, both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are in Italy, with Alia shooting for Love and War and Kriti for Cocktail 2.

