The Apprentice to Bougainvillea: Latest Releases This Week









The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is a heartfelt animated adventure that is imaginative and thought-provoking. An adaptation of Peter Brown's bestselling book, the film takes us on a journey with Roz, an intelligent robot who finds herself washed ashore on a deserted island after a shipwreck. With no one around to help, Roz has to figure out how to survive in the wild. But as she starts to interact with the island's animals—eventually becoming the adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling—Roz begins to learn that survival is about more than just following her programming. It's about relationships, empathy, and understanding the world around her.

The film brings the world it creates to life with stunning visuals and a top-notch voice cast. Lupita Nyong'o lends her voice to Roz, delivering a tender and strong performance, while Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, and Kit Connor breathe life into the animal characters that help Roz along the way. The movie is directed by Chris Sanders, who's been nominated for multiple Oscars, so you can expect a film that's as visually engaging as it is emotionally rich.

The Wild Robot is not just about a robot learning to survive on a strange island—it's about discovering what it means to truly live and connect with others, even when those "others" are a mix of wild animals. Perfect for a family outing or just a solo watch if you want something heartwarming, this film is filled with adventure, humour, and moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre.



Smile 2

Hitting theatres just in time for Halloween, Smile 2 is more than just your typical horror sequel. Following the success of 2022's Smile, the new film takes a deeper, darker dive into psychological horror, blending moments of terror with a touch of tragedy. This sequel, directed by Parker Finn, the mastermind behind the original, introduces us to Skye Riley, a global pop sensation played by Naomi Scott. As she prepares for a world tour, Skye's life begins to unravel as she experiences increasingly disturbing and terrifying events, forcing her to confront long-buried traumas from her past. This week's movie lineup is packed with fresh releases and beloved classics. From a heartwarming animated adventure and chilling psychological horror to a touching family comedy and an action-packed thriller, there's plenty to keep you entertained. Plus, under Curated Shows, we are bringing back to the big screen two fan-favourite classics, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Whether you're looking forward to watching an exciting new film or revisiting a timeless favourite, this week's movie lineup promises a memorable journey into captivating stories.is a heartfelt animated adventure that is imaginative and thought-provoking. An adaptation of Peter Brown's bestselling book, the filmtakes us on a journey with Roz, an intelligent robot who finds herself washed ashore on a deserted island after a shipwreck. With no one around to help, Roz has to figure out how to survive in the wild. But as she starts to interact with the island's animals—eventually becoming the adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling—Roz begins to learn that survival is about more than just following her programming. It's about relationships, empathy, and understanding the world around her.The film brings the world it creates to life with stunning visuals and a top-notch voice cast. Lupita Nyong'o lends her voice to Roz, delivering a tender and strong performance, while Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, and Kit Connor breathe life into the animal characters that help Roz along the way. The movie is directed by Chris Sanders, who's been nominated for multiple Oscars, so you can expect a film that's as visually engaging as it is emotionally rich.is not just about a robot learning to survive on a strange island—it's about discovering what it means to truly live and connect with others, even when those "others" are a mix of wild animals. Perfect for a family outing or just a solo watch if you want something heartwarming, this film is filled with adventure, humour, and moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre.Hitting theatres just in time for Halloween,is more than just your typical horror sequel. Following the success of 2022's, the new film takes a deeper, darker dive into psychological horror, blending moments of terror with a touch of tragedy. This sequel, directed by Parker Finn, the mastermind behind the original, introduces us to Skye Riley, a global pop sensation played by Naomi Scott. As she prepares for a world tour, Skye's life begins to unravel as she experiences increasingly disturbing and terrifying events, forcing her to confront long-buried traumas from her past.



Unlike many horror films that rely solely on jump scares, Smile 2 offers a more layered narrative. Skye's descent into madness has been compared to the intense pressure performers face in films like Black Swan and Tár. Her vivid hallucinations and the growing sense of dread feel disturbingly real as she grapples with both supernatural forces and the crushing weight of fame. The film takes place across a range of settings, including the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, where several concert and rehearsal scenes are filmed, further grounding the story in Skye's pop star world.



The horror is also cranked up a notch in this instalment, with early reactions praising the movie for being "bigger, bloodier, and more violent" than the original. It's a film that blends terror with real emotional stakes, making it a gripping choice for fans of psychological horror.

One of the most terrifying sequels, where a simple smile sends chills down your spine, the film combines psychological depth with relentless fear for an intense experience that lingers long after the credits roll.



Goodrich



For a heartwarming blend of laughter and genuine emotion, Goodrich is a must-watch on your list this week. It strikes the perfect balance between humour and heartfelt moments, making it a feel-good movie that’s sure to leave you smiling. The horror is also cranked up a notch in this instalment, with early reactions praising the movie for being "bigger, bloodier, and more violent" than the original. It's a film that blends terror with real emotional stakes, making it a gripping choice for fans of psychological horror.One of the most terrifying sequels, where a simple smile sends chills down your spine, the film combines psychological depth with relentless fear for an intense experience that lingers long after the credits roll.For a heartwarming blend of laughter and genuine emotion,is a must-watch on your list this week. It strikes the perfect balance between humour and heartfelt moments, making it a feel-good movie that’s sure to leave you smiling.



Goodrich promises to be a heartwarming comedy that blends humour with the emotional dynamics of family relationships. Starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis as a father and daughter, this film revolves around the story of Andy Goodrich (played by Keaton), whose life takes a sudden turn when his wife enters a 90-day rehab program. Left to care for their young twins, Andy is suddenly thrust into the chaos of modern parenthood—a role he's never fully embraced. Struggling to adjust to the chaos of single parenting, he turns to his estranged daughter Grace (Kunis), from his first marriage, seeking her help as he tries to become the father she never had.



The film, written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, takes a light-hearted yet touching approach to exploring the complexities of family dynamics. At its core, Goodrich is about the healing and reconciliation between a father and daughter, who both must confront their past wounds to rebuild their relationship. The film balances the awkwardness and humour of parenthood with moments of real emotional connection, making it a relatable and engaging story.

Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis bring a strong dynamic to the screen, combining their comedic talents with a sense of vulnerability central to the film's emotional core. Fans of family-centred comedies with heart and a dash of reality will find Goodrich to be a refreshing watch as it explores how even the most strained relationships can evolve and heal over time.



The Apprentice

Just ahead of the U.S. elections, here is a film that offers a biographical take on one of the most polarising figures in modern U.S. history—Donald Trump— who served as the 45th president of the United States as one of the two U.S. presidential candidates this year. Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, The Apprentice takes viewers back to Trump's early days as a real estate businessman in the 1970s and 1980s New York. It gives audiences an insight into the formative years of Trump's career and the forces that helped shape his political future. The film, written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, takes a light-hearted yet touching approach to exploring the complexities of family dynamics. At its core,is about the healing and reconciliation between a father and daughter, who both must confront their past wounds to rebuild their relationship. The film balances the awkwardness and humour of parenthood with moments of real emotional connection, making it a relatable and engaging story.Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis bring a strong dynamic to the screen, combining their comedic talents with a sense of vulnerability central to the film's emotional core. Fans of family-centred comedies with heart and a dash of reality will findto be a refreshing watch as it explores how even the most strained relationships can evolve and heal over time.Just ahead of the U.S. elections, here is a film that offers a biographical take on one of the most polarising figures in modern U.S. history—Donald Trump— who served as the 45th president of the United States as one of the two U.S. presidential candidates this year. Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman,takes viewers back to Trump's early days as a real estate businessman in the 1970s and 1980s New York. It gives audiences an insight into the formative years of Trump's career and the forces that helped shape his political future.



The movie shows how Trump built his empire with the help of notorious lawyer Roy Cohn. Cohn, a key figure in Trump's rise, was as controversial as Trump himself, and their partnership plays a central role in the story.



Starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, The Apprentice examines the complexity of Trump's business dealings, his ruthless ambition, and the influence of Cohn's guidance on his early career. Maria Bakalova also stars in an undisclosed role, rounding out a strong cast for this ambitious project. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City, The Apprentice delves into the untold story of one of the most controversial presidents of the United States. Blending drama, ambition, and moral dilemmas, this film takes a closer look at Donald Trump’s early years as a real estate mogul.



Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is an intense Malayalam-language crime action thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge. Starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil, the film follows the story of Royce (Boban) and Reethu (Jyothirmayi), a seemingly happy couple raising two children. Their lives take a dark and unexpected turn when Reethu becomes the prime suspect in the mysterious disappearance of several tourists in Kerala. The gripping narrative revolves around unravelling the truth and the consequences of these shocking events. Starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn,examines the complexity of Trump's business dealings, his ruthless ambition, and the influence of Cohn's guidance on his early career. Maria Bakalova also stars in an undisclosed role, rounding out a strong cast for this ambitious project. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City,delves into the untold story of one of the most controversial presidents of the United States. Blending drama, ambition, and moral dilemmas, this film takes a closer look at Donald Trump’s early years as a real estate mogul.is an intense Malayalam-language crime action thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge. Starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil, the film follows the story of Royce (Boban) and Reethu (Jyothirmayi), a seemingly happy couple raising two children. Their lives take a dark and unexpected turn when Reethu becomes the prime suspect in the mysterious disappearance of several tourists in Kerala. The gripping narrative revolves around unravelling the truth and the consequences of these shocking events.



What makes Bougainvillea particularly exciting is not only Jyothirmayi’s highly anticipated return to cinema after an 11-year hiatus but also the involvement of some of Malayalam cinema's biggest talents. Fahadh Faasil, known for his incredible versatility and regarded as one of the finest natural actors in the industry, joins the cast, fresh off the success of Vettaiyan. His impressive body of work only adds to the film’s allure, as he continues to deliver powerful performances across genres.



Adding further weight to Bougainvillea is director Amal Neerad, whose last film, the blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam with Mammootty, was a massive hit. This film marks Amal’s second collaboration with Fahadh after their successful action-thriller Varathan. With Amal's knack for crafting intense, high-octane narratives and Fahadh’s acting mastery, Bougainvillea promises to be a thrilling ride packed with action, suspense, and emotional depth—a must-watch for anyone who loves compelling storytelling.



Paani

Releasing in theatres this week is the Marathi film Paani. Set in a drought-stricken village, Paani tells the story of a commoner who takes on the challenge of transforming his barren community into a self-sufficient haven. Produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and directed by Addinath Kothare, the film received national recognition, winning the 2019 National Award for 'Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation.' Adding further weight tois director Amal Neerad, whose last film, the blockbusterwith Mammootty, was a massive hit. This film marks Amal’s second collaboration with Fahadh after their successful action-thriller. With Amal's knack for crafting intense, high-octane narratives and Fahadh’s acting mastery,promises to be a thrilling ride packed with action, suspense, and emotional depth—a must-watch for anyone who loves compelling storytelling.Releasing in theatres this week is the Marathi film Paani. Set in a drought-stricken village,tells the story of a commoner who takes on the challenge of transforming his barren community into a self-sufficient haven. Produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and directed by Addinath Kothare, the film received national recognition, winning the 2019 National Award for 'Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation.'



The story beautifully captures the protagonist's journey as he battles severe environmental conditions, local goons, and other daily adversities threatening his mission. The film's lead, played by Addinath Kothare, embodies the resilience and determination of a man committed to bettering his community despite overwhelming odds. With powerful performances by Subodh Bhave and Rajit Kapoor, the narrative combines environmental themes with the struggles of everyday life in rural India, making it both a powerful social commentary and a deeply emotional story of perseverance. If you're interested in films combining social issues with strong character-driven stories, this one is worth checking out.





PVR INOX Curated Shows: Re-releases this Week

Bringing back two iconic films— the fan-favourite action hit Singham ahead of the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Singham Again, and the beloved comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla, a game-changer in the Indian comedy genre.



Singham

Before gearing up for the much-anticipated 2024 Diwali release, Singham Again, it's time to take a trip down memory lane with the original Singham. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the 2011 action-packed blockbuster, starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham, is re-releasing in cinemas this week, giving fans the perfect chance to relive the excitement and fun that made it a massive hit. The story beautifully captures the protagonist's journey as he battles severe environmental conditions, local goons, and other daily adversities threatening his mission. The film's lead, played by Addinath Kothare, embodies the resilience and determination of a man committed to bettering his community despite overwhelming odds. With powerful performances by Subodh Bhave and Rajit Kapoor, the narrative combines environmental themes with the struggles of everyday life in rural India, making it both a powerful social commentary and a deeply emotional story of perseverance. If you're interested in films combining social issues with strong character-driven stories, this one is worth checking out.Bringing back two iconic films— the fan-favourite action hit Singham ahead of the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Singham Again, and the beloved comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla, a game-changer in the Indian comedy genre.Before gearing up for the much-anticipated 2024 Diwali release,, it's time to take a trip down memory lane with the originalDirected by Rohit Shetty, the 2011 action-packed blockbuster, starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham, is re-releasing in cinemas this week, giving fans the perfect chance to relive the excitement and fun that made it a massive hit.



The story follows Bajirao Singham, an honest and courageous police officer who locks horns with the powerful criminal Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj) in a battle for justice. Devgn's portrayal of Singham, complete with the iconic dialogue "Aata Majhi Satakli," made him an instant fan favourite. His larger-than-life action scenes had audiences cheering.



The film's high-octane action sequences—flying cars, bone-crunching fights, and jaw-dropping stunts—set a new benchmark for Indian cinema, offering an electrifying mix of adrenaline and intense drama. Fun fact: Ajay Devgn performed many of his stunts in Singham, adding authenticity to all those sequences. Rohit Shetty, who grew up watching action films, found his true calling with Singham. It paved the way for his Cop Universe franchise, spawning hits like Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film's high-octane action sequences—flying cars, bone-crunching fights, and jaw-dropping stunts—set a new benchmark for Indian cinema, offering an electrifying mix of adrenaline and intense drama. Fun fact: Ajay Devgn performed many of his stunts in, adding authenticity to all those sequences. Rohit Shetty, who grew up watching action films, found his true calling with. It paved the way for hisfranchise, spawning hits likeand



Singham became more than just a film—it ignited a wave of cop dramas and action-packed entertainers in Hindi cinema. As you prepare to watch some of the biggest and most beloved stars of Indian cinema—Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor—join forces, along with the introduction of the dynamic Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham in Singham Again, revisit the original and get ready for the grand spectacle of the ultimate copverse! became more than just a film—it ignited a wave of cop dramas and action-packed entertainers in Hindi cinema. As you prepare to watch some of the biggest and most beloved stars of Indian cinema—Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor—join forces, along with the introduction of the dynamic Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham in, revisit the original and get ready for the grand spectacle of the ultimate copverse!



Singham became more than just a film—it sparked a wave of cop dramas and action-packed entertainers in Hindi cinema. The movie's impact has been so immense that the Singham franchise has been remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and Kannada, solidifying its place as one of the biggest franchises in Indian cinema.



Now, as we gear up for Singham Again, featuring a stellar ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, the excitement reaches new heights with the introduction of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham. This upcoming film promises to be a grand spectacle, bringing together some of the most beloved stars of Indian cinema. As we prepare for this ultimate copverse, it's the perfect time to revisit the original Singham and relive the magic that started it all!



Khosla Ka Ghosla

Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) is a beloved comedy about a middle-class Delhi family's battle to reclaim their land from a crooked property dealer. The film revolves around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), whose plot is stolen by the sly Kishen Khurana (Boman Irani). With the help of his son Cherry (Parvin Dabas) and some resourceful friends, Khosla plots an ingenious way to get his land back. Blending humour with the frustrations of middle-class life, the film strikes a chord with its sharp satire and relatable storyline. Now, as we gear up for, featuring a stellar ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, the excitement reaches new heights with the introduction of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham. This upcoming film promises to be a grand spectacle, bringing together some of the most beloved stars of Indian cinema. As we prepare for this ultimate copverse, it's the perfect time to revisit the originaland relive the magic that started it all!(2006) is a beloved comedy about a middle-class Delhi family's battle to reclaim their land from a crooked property dealer. The film revolves around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), whose plot is stolen by the sly Kishen Khurana (Boman Irani). With the help of his son Cherry (Parvin Dabas) and some resourceful friends, Khosla plots an ingenious way to get his land back. Blending humour with the frustrations of middle-class life, the film strikes a chord with its sharp satire and relatable storyline.



Dibakar Banerjee's directorial debut and written by Jaideep Sahni, the movie paints a vivid picture of the Indian middle class's struggles, especially when dealing with corruption. It also touches on the generational gap as the older Khosla struggles with post-liberalisation changes in India.

Khosla Ka Ghosla won the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film in 2007 and has become a cult classic. With its re-release in theatres, it's the perfect time to enjoy this timeless tale of wit and resilience again.