Vijay Bombs: They Protest With Light Instead of Paint

Los Angeles is a city of dreams, which surely must be in every globetrotter's pockets. It is your first day in here and you happen to pass over some of it's iconic areas such as the downtown district, Wilshire boulevard and notice something is odd at this nightly hour. On some of the public buildings you get to witness some very Funny, grotesque, absurdist politically satire caricatures being projected such as the re-creation of a Superbowl Leaderboard, but with a Lewd twist with it's name rechanged into "XXX PedoBowl" and the leaderboard ridiculing some of the very powerful faces such as US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and many more as the players under the tag "Epstein Files Leaders", and depicting how many number of times that their names got highlighted totally in these files. This is just a tip of the iceberg and there are even more shocking and controversial ones like a GIF on the walls of a Twin towers jail in L.A featuring an ICE agent shooting blindly onto some projected words that contain abstract values like freedom and democracy, along with human relationships with the words Our children, Our empathy, etc being shot over.

Vjay bombs, an anonymous group consisting of filmmakers, are responsible behind creating and throwing these dynamic Guerilla projections under their collection titled "Propaganda" where they successfully combined street culture with cinematic techniques without anybody's approval which has further pushed the boundaries of protest projection. In an interview they've stated that they’ve initially started this venture as a fun project but started going political only after the 2024 Presidential election. "We want to show that it’s possible to make your voice heard and protest peacefully. Hopefully, we can inspire others to do the same. Right now, it feels more important than ever to use whatever skills we have to push back against the rise of fascism and fight for our freedoms. We all have more power than we think. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed or tune out, but we urge people to stay engaged. Real change doesn’t come from one big event – it comes from countless small acts that, together, move the needle".

They also maintain an active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok where they regularly post all of these artistic parodies.

All across the world, there are political protests. The most conventional ones are boycotts, marches, or rallies consisting of clusters of populace demanding for a change or voice out against They who must not be named, these forms of protest have always been a little more physical in their expression. Even conventional art can be used to spread political ideas, and the most common ways to do so are through prose, lyrics, and screenplays or even paintings.

And when it comes to paintings, there are anonymous street artists like the UK based infamous Banksy who would express their political messages through symbolic graffiti and street painting in unauthorized public places which is one of the creative ways to propagate their messages to the crowd but one of it's main disadvantages is the damages caused to these properties. On Contrary, these Guerilla projections are harmless and even more efficient in displaying Creativity combined with a message.

The article is authored by Yoga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad.