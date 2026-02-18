BTS Jung Kook One Meal A Day Diet Plan, Fitness

Jung Kook, the youngest member of the famous South Korean band BTS, has revealed his dieting preferences. This confession comes ahead of their much-awaited flutter back to the stage slated for March 20th, 2026, after nearly a 4-year gap. “These days, I’m on a diet and only eat one meal a day, he shared in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “So I really look forward to that one meal. I find myself thinking, What should I eat today? and waiting with patience. When I finally eat, I feel a sense of achievement”.

The “One Meal a Day, “which is also abbreviated as OMAD, is a strict regimen wherein a person consumes only a single meal for the entirety of a day. This diet is similar and shares many traits with intermittent fasting, but the difference here is that they have to eat the meal only within a timespan of 1 hour and fast for the remaining 23 hours.

Many other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, have also been reported to follow this OMAD routine. The reason behind Jung Kook following this diet might be because he will be constantly on the move, and this particular type of diet has proven to make a person lose and maintain weight easily. And also, his 18-month service in the military has taught him about these things

His specific diet, however, will be followed with medical supervision, but that’s not the case for normal people, who might not have such privilege, and this might result in experiencing other changes. That’s why there are some health benefits along with some risks associated with this.

BENEFITS:

¨ Rapid Weight Loss: According to a report by Medical News Today, it is found that eating a single meal in the evening may help in the process of weight loss and also aids in increasing fat oxidation during exercise.

¨ It would increase Alertness: Other professionals have also stated that when people fast during the time of sunlight, their body releases a chemical called orexin-A, which helps them stay alert and not feel groggy during the entire day.

¨ It Places Zero restrictions on what you eat: People can consume any food items without any restrictions. But some medical professionals have suggested having a balance between all the nutrients, like proteins, fats, and carb,s for betterment.

RISKS:

¨ Makes you feel hungrier: Replacing your usual three meals with just a single one leads to the production of a hormone called ghrelin, which intensifies the feeling of hunger.

¨ It’s not as effective as much as Calorie Deficit: Studies have proven that a one-meal-a-day diet is not that effective when compared to less risky and safer options like Calorie deficit where you can just count and control how many calories you consume in a day.

¨ Fall in blood Sugar levels: Some studies have indicated that following this diet would result in blood sugar crashes. It has also been stated that due to this reason, in the long run, it could increase the blood pressure and cholesterol levels of an individual.

So due to these reasons, it is mostly advised that these kinds of diets may be followed under the supervision of a medical professional. But for the rest of us, there are far better options such as intermittent fasting and Calorie deficit, which have also shown results in weight loss without striking hunger.