What is Natural Star Nani Up To? The Mystery Behind ‘Dammu Coming Soon’

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s beloved star, Natural Star Nani, has left fans buzzing with curiosity! In his latest action-packed video, he’s seen taking down goons, fiercely protecting his family like a true hero. But just as the action reaches its peak, something totally unexpected happens.

A heavenly aroma fills the air. Nani freezes. His expression changes. And in a blink, he disappears!

Wait, what?! An intense fight scene interrupted by aroma? What is it that was so tempting it made even Nani lose focus?

The video ends with the cryptic tagline - “Dammu Coming Soon”, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity. With no clear hints, speculation is running wild about what Nani has in store. One thing for sure - something exciting is on the way, and we can’t wait to find out!



