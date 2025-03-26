 Top
What is Natural Star Nani Up To? The Mystery Behind ‘Dammu Coming Soon’

DC Correspondent
26 March 2025 7:59 PM IST

Tollywood’s beloved star, Natural Star Nani, has left fans buzzing with curiosity!

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s beloved star, Natural Star Nani, has left fans buzzing with curiosity! In his latest action-packed video, he’s seen taking down goons, fiercely protecting his family like a true hero. But just as the action reaches its peak, something totally unexpected happens.

A heavenly aroma fills the air. Nani freezes. His expression changes. And in a blink, he disappears!
Wait, what?! An intense fight scene interrupted by aroma? What is it that was so tempting it made even Nani lose focus?
The video ends with the cryptic tagline - “Dammu Coming Soon”, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity. With no clear hints, speculation is running wild about what Nani has in store. One thing for sure - something exciting is on the way, and we can’t wait to find out!


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
