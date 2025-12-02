Samantha-Raj's Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Custom Explained

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday, 1st December 2025. The marriage was solemnised as per the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Ritual at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the centre started by Jaggi Vasudev.





Samantha’s close friend and Hyderabad socialite, Shilpa Reddy, who is believed to have introduced her to Isha and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, shared pictures of the rituals, explaining their significance and highlighting the Isha Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Ritual.



Image Collage Source @shilpareddy.official

This is a Devi-oriented marriage process at the Isha Yoga Centre. It is said to bring well-being, emotional balance, and a sense of auspiciousness to the couple’s life. The ceremony includes offerings, chants, and consecrated elements to align the couple with the energies of Devi. According to the Isha website, there are three kinds of wedding rituals: Linga Bhairavi Vivaha, Vivaha Vaibhavaa, and Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha.

The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual is a form of consecration for marriages, with origins in the Yogic system. The fundamental process is a refinement of the five elements in the human system (earth, water, air, fire, and space). The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual offers the couple the opportunity to achieve a deep bond on an elemental level with Devi’s grace. For the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual, the Devi pendant is mandatory, which Samantha shared in one of the photographs on her Instagram on Monday. Along with the Devi pendant, the couple can also tie the traditional mangalsutra if they wish, the website noted.



Image Source: Samantha Instagram

Clearly, it differs from a regular Hindu wedding as it centres around Devi and focuses on the five elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space.