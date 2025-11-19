Welcome to Derry Episode 4 Delivers the Series’ Darkest and Most Revealing Twist Yet

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4 delivers the show’s most disturbing and revealing instalment yet—a gripping blend of body horror, psychological tension, and long-buried lore finally clawing its way to the surface. This episode doesn’t merely frighten; it deeply unsettles, setting a chilling trajectory for the rest of the season.

The episode opens in a seemingly calm biology classroom, but the peace dissolves within minutes. Marge—hinted to be Pennywise’s next victim—falls into a horrifying hallucination after learning about parasites. She imagines her eyes bulging and twisting into grotesque stalks, a classic It motif that turns mundane fear into nightmare fuel. In a desperate bid to “fix” herself, she runs to the workshop, leading to one of the series’ most tragic and shocking sequences—reminding viewers how Pennywise weaponises fear into self-destruction.

The narrative then deepens its mythological roots with a return to the past. Dick Hallorann takes on a more pivotal role as he uses his psychic ability, the Shining, to unlock memories buried within Taniel’s mind. What he discovers redefines Pennywise’s origin: an ancient cosmic entity that crashed into the land long before Derry existed. Called the “Galloo” by indigenous tribes, this being was contained through sacred pillars hidden beneath the soil—expanding the Stephen King universe and giving Derry’s curse a haunting, mythic dimension.

Amid the supernatural, human horror persists. Charlotte’s fight for justice within a racially biased system grounds the episode emotionally, highlighting a painful truth: in Derry, real-world monsters roam freely while unimaginable ones feed in the shadows. Children’s warnings continue to be dismissed, amplifying the tension between denial and reality—one of the episode’s strongest themes.

Episode 4 concludes at the infamous Well House on Neibolt Street, where the Galloo mythology collides with one of It’s most iconic settings. The cliffhanger is ominous, promising revelations that will shake both characters and viewers. While the pacing slows momentarily, the emotional weight, performances and expanded lore make this a standout chapter—one that shifts Welcome to Derry from eerie mystery into full-blooded horror.

