We Wanted Mirai To Be A Visual Wonder, Says T. G. Vishwa Prasad

With the socio-fantasy thriller Mirai emerging as a big winner this weekend and drawing over ₹40 crore collections in three days in the two Telugu states and still counting, producer T. G. Vishwaprasad is thrilled with the response. “We are quite happy with the overwhelming love for our work,” says Vishwa Prasad, who backed young actor Teja Sajja and director Karthick Ghattameni to deliver a ₹60-crore extravaganza.

“Teja Sajja is a talented actor and has scored another success after HanuMan. Director Karthick has a great vision and captured breathtaking visuals to enthrall viewers. I strongly believe in investing in young talent,” he adds. He also didn't seek higher ticket prices since he wanted more audience to enjoy, and eventually, producers also made some money. "We wanted more audience in theatres," he adds



At a time when big films like Vishwambhara, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Kannappa faced trolling for subpar VFX work, Mirai has been celebrated on social media. “I thank the hundreds of VFX artists across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai who did a fantastic job. They created eye-pleasing visuals, including the life-like Sampathi bird and eloquent sets, to grab the audience's attention. With nearly 2000 VFX shots—barring a few imperfections—we proved that Telugu filmmakers can deliver a flawless live-action spectacle, setting a new benchmark,” he points out.



Although the film has conquered the Telugu states, Vishwaprasad says it still has ground to cover in North India. He is optimistic about the tie-up with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. “Working with Karan Johar has been a great experience. He brought much-needed visibility to our film. Collections spiked by 80% on day two and 70% on day three, and the momentum is strong in the Hindi heartland as well,” he notes.



Reiterating his faith in fresh voices, Vishwaprasad says he is committed to backing young filmmakers and actors. “Young talent has to be encouraged. I wouldn’t mind shaping more careers in Tollywood if it means delivering creative, path-breaking cinema,” he adds.



However, he is also doing 'The Raja Saab' with Prabhas, which is designed to be a pan-India film and reportedly made with Rs 400 crore. "Prabhas would be placed in a new world and the audience would be enthralled with Prabhas' multifaceted looks and performance in this new age horror comedy," he signs off