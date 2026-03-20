We Spent Big On NTR-Prashant Neel Movie, Says Naveen Yerneni

Producer Naveen Yerneni has shed light on the massive expenditure involved in shooting high-budget films, revealing that the team spent nearly Rs 1.5 crore per day during the Jordan schedule of their upcoming film Dragon. “We recently filmed Dragon in Jordan. We spent close to Rs 1.5 crore daily on production. The visuals we captured are extraordinary,” he said, while promoting his film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.



Speaking about the economics of big-ticket cinema, Naveen Yerneni also addressed the ongoing debate around ticket price hikes in Telugu states. He clarified that such hikes are usually sought only for large-scale productions. “Only five to six big films request ticket hikes to recover their heavy investments. Smaller films don’t require such increases,” he explained, citing examples of ambitious projects like Peddi and Varanasi.



According to sources, the team of Dragon, starring NTR and directed by Prashant Neel, had already completed their crucial action sequences in Jordan and will not be returning to the country. The remaining portions of the film are set to be shot in India.



The production team had exercised caution and wrapped up the Jordan schedule ahead of rising tensions. Originally planned until the first week of March, the shoot was completed by February 25, ensuring the safety of the cast and crew.



The film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers