We Need Big Stars to Pull Off Majestic Roles, Says Director Dolly

The ongoing debate around casting Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana has drawn attention from spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Sharing his thoughts with producer Namit Malhotra, Sadhguru remarked,

“It is a rare opportunity to play Lord Rama on screen, and one has to transform himself for the role. If an actor takes up the role of Lord Rama, we expect gentleness and grace from him. If portraying Rama helps the actor absorb some of his qualities, it would be wonderful.” He further discussed the portrayal of Ravana, saying, “A villain is often imagined with a blunt nose and a large stature. But Yash is a handsome man.”



The discussion has raised an interesting question — should filmmakers consult spiritual leaders when casting for devotional films?



Reacting to this, Telugu director Dolly said, “Sadhguru is a great man, and I wouldn’t dare to comment against him. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But ultimately, the producer and director must take the call. Casting Ranbir as Ram and Yash as Ravan is a smart move to appeal to both North and South Indian audiences. Ranbir will deliver, and Yash will shine — it’s best to ignore trolls who have a limited view.”



Sadhguru also recalled the legendary Telugu icon N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), saying, “People in Tollywood worshipped NTR as Lord Krishna because he played divine roles in 15–16 films. He even won elections in Andhra Pradesh with that divine image.”



Director Dolly echoed that sentiment, adding, “The Telugu film industry has a deep mythological tradition, and NTR garu stands tall with his charisma and conviction. He could effortlessly portray Rama, Ravana, Krishna, Bhima, Bhishma, and even Duryodhana — exploring both the divine and the dark sides of mythology.”



Dolly, who cast Pawan Kalyan as Lord Krishna in Gopala Gopala, recalled,



“Pawan Kalyan, known for his action roles, mellowed down beautifully for Lord Krishna’s role. He followed a limited diet of cow’s milk and almonds and brought an energetic yet serene presence to the set. His performance resonated with the masses and delivered a huge hit.”



The director also praised Prabhas for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the recent release Kannappa:



“Prabhas’s personality and aura made him a natural fit to play the Almighty. He brought dignity, grace, and power to the role of Rudra — another avatar of Lord Shiva. His expressive eyes and noble demeanor sustained the spiritual gravitas required.”



Over the years, Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi (Sri Manjunatha), Balakrishna (Sri Rama Rajyam), and Mohan Babu (Yamadonga) have also walked the semi-divine path on screen — reaffirming Tollywood’s rich legacy of mythological cinema.

