We don’t treat any one as competitor, says Vishnu Induri

Producer Vishnuvardhan Induri who made memorable biopics on legendary NTR and J Jayalaithaa has been hosting award night to honour best talent from south. This year, award season looks more competitive with media houses and IIFA making a comeback after a big break. “Many have come and gone, but we are here standing on our brand and credibility,” says Vishnu Induri to Deccan Chronicle.

Q: Now the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA ) is back after a big gap. Aren’t you worried about competition this season?

A: Frankly, we don’t treat anyone as a competitor since we have been in this business for too long and sustaining on our credibility as we started it in 2012. In between, many have come and gone since they considered award nights as just a profit and loss making event, while we are passionate about honouring good talent and bestowing them with love and awards. We have been associated with superstars from Tollywood and other south industries for many years and gained enough respect and credibility. While others host awards and vanish if they don't earn enough money, without any consistency, unlike us.

Q: We heard that competition would raise the cost of hosting an event three or four times more?

A: No doubt, raising cost of hosting an event is a matter of concern and it would dent the market a bit, yet we are going ahead since we are riding on our experience on hosting such shows and trying to break-even with meticulous planning and execution. Adding our passion to it, we are getting satisfied if we are able to cover the cost even after hosting the event places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Many have come and gone, however, SIMA( South Indian International Movie Awards) is here to stay and definitely we have an edge over others. We also conduct cricket matches with Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood stars regularly and it is just an extension of our brand equity and also strengthens our rapport with big actors.

Q: You made memorable biopics on legendary NTR(NTR Kathanayakudu) and ‘Thailaivi’ on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha besides the heartrending Hindi movie ‘83’ with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev. Why did you take a break?

A: After Covid and lockdown, film industry has suffered loss of footfalls at theatres and even digital platforms have reduced their fund flows and filmmaking has become bit difficult these days, No doubt, producers making commercial movies with big stars are managing, while producers like me who only bank on ‘exciting stories’ are finding it difficult. Nonetheless, I also have plans to make a big ticket film with Kannada star Rishab Shetty and director Ashutosh Gowariker and it will start sometime next year.