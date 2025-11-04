'We Don't Entertain That Thought': Aishwarya Rai's Firm Stance On Divorce

Back in 2009, The Oprah Winfrey Show featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. And, fittingly, the couple openly discussed their marriage, family dynamics, and cultural perspectives on divorce and joint family living in India.



When Oprah jokingly remarked on the logistical "nightmare" of divorcing after an extravagant Indian wedding, Aishwarya firmly responded, "We don’t even try and entertain that thought."



Abhishek shared a charming anecdote about proposing to Aishwarya during the filming of Guru in New York, standing on a hotel balcony and later returning there, where she ultimately said yes.



In recent years, there have been rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek intending to get divorced. Their fans believe that there is no truth to the gossip.

