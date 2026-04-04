We Are Three Now, Says Rashmika, Triggering Curiosity Online

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again grabbed attention on social media with a creative and heart-warming update. She recently shared a post on Instagram revealing that her little animated world has now grown bigger. Rashmika mentioned that “we are three now,” sparking curiosity among fans. She had earlier created an animated sunflower character named ‘Ru’ to express her emotions and thoughts in a fun and relatable way.



The star’s unique way of connecting with her audience through animated characters has struck a chord with her followers. Rashmika’s fans love her imagination and creativity, and this latest post is no exception. In the post, she introduced a new animated character named ‘Vijay’, adding a fresh twist to her storytelling. She shared a cute video showcasing the interaction between the characters, highlighting a playful moment where ‘Ru’ reacts with a hint of jealousy after seeing Vijay join the group.



The animation and expressions have been appreciated by fans for their charm and creativity. Rashmika’s post has quickly gone viral, with many praising her imagination and the adorable storyline. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more such content, and the introduction of Vijay has only increased excitement.



Rashmika Mandanna is known for her charming on-screen presence and her ability to connect with her audience. Her animated characters, ‘Ru’ and now ‘Vijay’, have added a new dimension to her online persona. With her creativity and imagination, she continues to entertain fans in a refreshing way. This latest update is yet another example of her thinking outside the box and creating engaging digital content.