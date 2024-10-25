We are thankful to Rajamouli sir, says Tamil star Suriya

Tamil star Suriya claimed that they could attempt a massive film like ‘Kanguva’ since they found a way to release the film all over the world. ‘We are grateful to S S Rajamouli sir, who set a precedent of sorts,” says Suriya and adds,"‘He showed that a regional film can reach out to pan India and pan-world viewers with his films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ and expanded the boundaries of regional cinema. He is truly an inspiration for actors and filmmakers,” he adds.

Further talking at an event in Hyderabad, he was overwhelmed by the turnout of Telugu fans at the venue and he was almost in tears as he began to speak. “I am floored by the love and affection of my brothers and sisters. Thank you so much for your energetic response. I am blessed to be among my Telugu fans after a long time,’ he says and blew multiple kisses at young fans who were going berserk by cheering and yelling. “I missed you all for two years since my earlier films like ‘Soorarai Potru’ were premiered on OTT. But now I have come back with a massive action adventure that would be a visual and action spectacle and it is an effort by director Siva and his 3000 odd members,’ he informs.





With big films like ‘Bahubali 2’, ‘Jawan’ and “Pathan being hailed for over 1000 crore collections, 'Kanguva' is expected to make Rs 2000 crore as the producer hinted at earlier. Coming in his support, Suriya explains, “What is wrong in being ambitious and dreaming big but we wish for huge collections because a lot of effort and money has gone into the making of ‘Kanguva’. We all toiled hard for more than 2 and half years to come up with multilayered and unique tribal centric action adventure,” he concludes