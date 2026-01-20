We Are Pregnant Again: Atlee, Priya Expecting Second Child

Mumbai: Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya are all set to expand their family of three. On Tuesday, Priya and Atlee, who are already doting parents to son Meer, took to Instagram and shared that they're expecting their second child. "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again Need all your blessings, love and prayers With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, chocki, Coffee and Goofy," the couple posted.

They also shared several images from a special maternity shoot.



Shortly after the couple dropped the good news, netizens including members of film industry flooded the comment section with best wishes. "So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented. "Awww congratulations," a social media user commented. Atlee and Priya tied the knot in November 2014. They were blessed with their firstborn Meer in 2023. Atlee made his directorial debut in 2013 with Raja Rani. He rose to prominence with a series of blockbuster collaborations with Vijay, including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. In 2023, he made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.