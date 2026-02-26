We Are Making a Fantastic Film on Hanuman, says Rishab Shetty

Kannada star Rishab Shetty is all set to headline Jai Hanuman, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Hanu-Man. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the pan-India socio-fantasy film was recently launched with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hampi.



During his visit to Mantralayam, Rishab Shetty spoke about the project and shared his excitement. “The muhurat just happened yesterday. The shooting is yet to begin, but we are making a fantastic film on Hanuman with a strong and meaningful message,” he said.

Opening up about his approach to choosing roles, the Kantara actor-filmmaker remarked, “We are artists at heart. When a director narrates a story and the character connects with us, we definitely want to do it. Every artist hopes to get such roles when good producers back them.”

Speaking further about Jai Hanuman, Rishab added, “Once the teaser and trailer are out, people will truly understand the grandeur of this film. I am confident the audience will love it.”



When asked about the possibility of making a film on Rayaru of Mantralayam, Shetty responded cautiously, saying, “Making a movie on Mantralayam’s Rayaru is not easy at all. It’s a very tough subject. I can’t say anything right now—let’s see what happens in the future.”

After directing and acting in his own projects like Kantara and Kantara 2, Rishab Shetty is now collaborating with Telugu director Prashanth Varma and leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. With a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore and strong pan-India appeal, Jai Hanuman is expected to be one of the most ambitious socio-fantasy films in Indian cinema.