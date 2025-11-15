We are Introducing New Technology, Says S. S. Rajamouli

Hyderabad: Leading director S. S. Rajamouli began his speech by thanking the police. “I am thankful to the Rachakonda police for the excellent arrangements. I am also grateful to producer K. L. Narayana for bringing Mahesh Babu and me together,” he said.

Explaining why he avoided the usual press meet format for revealing the film’s story, Rajamouli said, “I generally hold press meets to share the story of my films, but this project is an exception. I cannot reveal much in words because of its sheer scale and scope, so we chose to convey our content through a glimpse. It took time, but the video has finally arrived.”

He also remembered superstar Krishna for introducing various technologies to Telugu cinema. “He was a pioneer in innovation and raised the bar for Telugu cinema. Now, as I work with his son, superstar Mahesh Babu, we are introducing a new technology ‘Premier Large-Scale Format filmed for IMAX with Mahesh Babu,’” he said.

Rajamouli noted that earlier films were merely blown up to fit IMAX screens. “But this technology ensures that the larger-than-life image perfectly complements the movie,” he concluded.